Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) PT Raised to €6.50

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.58 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

