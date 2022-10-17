Bank of America Downgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $67.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

GEF opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Greif will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth $625,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Greif by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Greif by 193.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 13.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

