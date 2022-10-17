Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 392.8 days.

Bankinter Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.90 on Monday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKIMF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.74.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

