Barclays Cuts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $111.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $112.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of FNV stock opened at $115.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,086,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after acquiring an additional 244,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 55,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
