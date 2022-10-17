Barclays Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $5.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.52.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $6.67 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,669,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,385,135.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 880,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,242. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.