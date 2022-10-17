Barclays Cuts Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) Price Target to GBX 158

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 158 ($1.91) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 229 ($2.77) to GBX 123 ($1.49) in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of OTC:SBIGY opened at $11.20 on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

