Barclays Lowers Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 550

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.49) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 586.29 ($7.08).

Lancashire Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 491.40 ($5.94) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 576 ($6.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 498.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 437.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

About Lancashire

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

