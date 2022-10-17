Barclays Lowers Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 79

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from CHF 83 to CHF 79 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.43.

SSREY stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

