Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 989 ($11.95).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 812.40 ($9.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1,766.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 876.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 871.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 8,695.65%.

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total value of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

