Barclays Reiterates GBX 1,450 Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,685.45 ($20.37).

GSK opened at GBX 1,350.20 ($16.31) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,374.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,610.68. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,184.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Insiders acquired 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,666 in the last 90 days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

