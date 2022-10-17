Barclays Trims Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Target Price to CHF 75

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.73.

NVS stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

