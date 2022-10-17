Barclays Trims Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Target Price to €13.40

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.40 ($13.67) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Südzucker from €11.00 ($11.22) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Südzucker Stock Performance

SUEZY stock opened at 7.15 on Friday. Südzucker has a 1-year low of 7.15 and a 1-year high of 7.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.67.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

