Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 699,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Barco Price Performance

BCNAF opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. Barco has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Get Barco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Barco from €27.00 ($27.55) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, cards, and controllers; LED image processing and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

Featured Articles

