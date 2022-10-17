Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 1,789,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,743.5 days.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BEPTF opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
Read More
