Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2022

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 1,789,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,743.5 days.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BEPTF opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Beach Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.