BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $205.00 price objective on the stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded BeiGene from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $155.84 on Thursday. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $392.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.42.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

