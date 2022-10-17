BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Update

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BLHWF stock opened at $330.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.41. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $330.00 and a 12 month high of $600.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLHWF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BELIMO from CHF 411 to CHF 335 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BELIMO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

