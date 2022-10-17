Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,126.92 ($49.87).

Unilever Stock Performance

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,882 ($46.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,958.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,783.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm has a market cap of £98.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1,960.61. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s payout ratio is 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

