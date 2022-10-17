Berenberg Bank Cuts ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target to €320.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €340.00 ($346.94) to €320.00 ($326.53) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASMIY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $368.80.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $215.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.68. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $201.38 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $596.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.77 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 29.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

