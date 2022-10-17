Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Treatt (LON:TET)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on the stock.

Treatt Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of TET opened at GBX 600 ($7.25) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 596.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 785.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.19 million and a P/E ratio of 2,307.69. Treatt has a 1-year low of GBX 503.36 ($6.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,315 ($15.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

Get Treatt alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim Jones purchased 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £29,836.80 ($36,052.20).

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.