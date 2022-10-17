Berenberg Bank Trims LendInvest (LON:LINV) Target Price to GBX 150

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LendInvest Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LINV stock opened at GBX 62 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,256.21, a quick ratio of 23.38 and a current ratio of 23.42. LendInvest has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.66). The company has a market capitalization of £85.80 million and a PE ratio of 775.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.78.

Insider Transactions at LendInvest

In related news, insider Roderick Lockhart acquired 27,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,435.48 ($22,275.83).

About LendInvest

LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company offers short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also provides fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

