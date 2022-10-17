Berenberg Bank Trims Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Target Price to €25.00

Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Mithra Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.9 %
Shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.
About Mithra Pharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mithra Pharmaceuticals (MITPF)
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.