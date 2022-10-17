Berenberg Bank Trims Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Target Price to €25.00

Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Get Mithra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Mithra Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.