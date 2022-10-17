Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $849.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $109.76.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $33,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,745,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

