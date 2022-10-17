Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BYND. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.35.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $33,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

