Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 55.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYND. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of BYND stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $849.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

