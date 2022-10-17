Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $1,550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,512.50.

Stock Up 5.6 %

Big Yellow Group stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

