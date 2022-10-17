BitShares (BTS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.41 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.11 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002441 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008824 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

