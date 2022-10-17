Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $87.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKH. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,582,000 after buying an additional 409,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,162,000 after buying an additional 403,387 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

