BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BlueScope Steel stock opened at $49.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a $0.8284 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

