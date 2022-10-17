Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.75.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

