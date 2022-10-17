boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHOOY. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.88.

boohoo group Stock Down 7.5 %

BHOOY stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

