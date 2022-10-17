boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) PT Lowered to GBX 40 at Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 56 ($0.68) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

