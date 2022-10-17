BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 530

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in BP by 11.5% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 110,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BP by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 55,056 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

