Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

