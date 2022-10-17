British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTLCY. Panmure Gordon lowered British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $570.00.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

