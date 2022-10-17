Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) PT at $30.18

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.