Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$28.38

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$23.02 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.86 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The stock has a market cap of C$44.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$19.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$1,925,628.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$1,925,628.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,170,377.76. Insiders sold a total of 320,396 shares of company stock worth $7,900,549 in the last 90 days.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.