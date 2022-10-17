Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $43.67

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $41.22 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

