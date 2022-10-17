Brokerages Set Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Price Target at C$24.37

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIL shares. TD Securities set a C$26.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Filo Mining

In other news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.57, for a total transaction of C$380,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,962,553. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$151,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,050 shares in the company, valued at C$4,324,750.50. Also, Director James Andrew Beck sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.57, for a total value of C$380,767.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,962,553. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,770.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

