Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Target Price at $20.75

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research firms have commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Mercer International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MERC opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Insider Transactions at Mercer International

In other news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,354.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

