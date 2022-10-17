Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Price Target at $136.08

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.08.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK opened at $96.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $199.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

