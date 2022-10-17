Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $110.38

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Novavax alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. Novavax has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $236.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.75) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novavax will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.