Brokerages Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target at $121.21

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $291.31. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,478 shares of company stock worth $1,556,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

