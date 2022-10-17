Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bumble from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

