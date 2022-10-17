Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 8,071 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 31.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $1,701,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

