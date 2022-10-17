Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $34.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

