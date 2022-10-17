Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 4,552 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $74.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

