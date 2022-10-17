Calamos Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,004 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Price Performance

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $189.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.22 and its 200-day moving average is $197.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

