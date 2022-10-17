Calamos Advisors LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.93.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.