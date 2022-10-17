Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,807,000 after acquiring an additional 76,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $505.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $628.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.08. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.56.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

