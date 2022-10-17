Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 10,861 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,127,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

